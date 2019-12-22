Home States Karnataka

2 cases filed against 8 students for defamatory banners, but protesters say will fight charges

Students from other colleges had also joined the protest, and close to a 1,000 students, lawyers and members from some organisations had turned up. 

Published: 22nd December 2019 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

CAA protests

CAA protests at Bangalore Central University (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Two cases have been registered against a few students for displaying placards and banners that were defamatory in nature during a Citizenship Amendment Act protest held at Government Arts College, Nrupathanga Road, on Friday evening. The placards were allegedly provocative and hurt the sentiments of people of a particular religion. The police have cited this reason to take up a case against the students, while another case has been filed by the principal of the college for trespassing.

Students from other colleges had also joined the protest, and close to a 1,000 students, lawyers and members from some organisations had turned up. Chetan Singh Rathore, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said, “Halasurgate police deployed at the premises found that the banners were hurtful towards a particular religion. After gathering evidence, Mallikarjun, sub-inspector, filed a complaint with Halasurgate station. The second complaint is filed by the principal, as there was no permission granted.” 

Despite Section 144 being imposed, around 25-30 people gathered in front of the college, Later, they started protesting inside the college too.“We have learnt that the protesters were students from various colleges, including Christ University, Mount Carmel College, BMS Law College, Vishveshwaraiah Institute of Technology, Central College and NMKRV college. Two FIRs have been registered against eight students.  Preliminary information has identified these students as Teressa, Adria, Henry, Sarovara, Chittavara, Amoolya, Amrutha and Rajgopal. We are not sure if the names are correct or not. However, if we find that they are not at fault, their names will be dropped,” Rathore said. 

Halasurgate police have got in touch with the management of the respective colleges and sent them videos and photos of the students for identification reasons, he added.Meanwhile, Teresa, one of the organisers of the protest, said, “We wer protesting peacefully. Some people brought such banners, but we still take complete responsibility. We will fight these charges legally.” 

The students have been charged under IPC Section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting its religion), IPC Section 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), IPC Section 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), IPC Section 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and IPC Section 448 (trespassing). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA protests Bangalore students booked placards
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CAA stir: Activists, leaders, students protest outside Jamia campus
Congress steps up campaign against Citizenship Act in Kerala
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp