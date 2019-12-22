After 12 days, new MLAs to take oath today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 15 newly-elected MLAs will finally take oath on Sunday at Vidhana Soudha, 12 days after the bypoll results were announced. Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri will administer the oath. While the BJP won 12 seats, the Congress won two and an independent candidate secured one. A few of them, including Rizwan Arshad from Shivajinagar, Arun Poojar from Ranebennur and Sharath Bache Gowda will take oath as MLAs for the first time.

KR Puram MLA Byrathi Basavaraj said that this was not new for him. “I am very happy to take oath as a BJP MLA. We do not know about ministership. However, we were told it will be decided after December 25. We can wait,’’ he said.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had earlier stated that the former Congress and JDS legislators, who won the December 5 bypolls as BJP candidates, will be inducted into the ministry. The CM is expected to visit New Delhi in the last week of the month to discuss the ministry expansion with senior BJP leaders and he is likely to expand the cabinet after January 15.