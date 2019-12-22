Home States Karnataka

Amid protests, RSS, BJP workers  to generate awareness on Act across Karnataka

With the country witnessing several protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, RSS and BJP workers are planning to create awareness about the Act across the state.

Published: 22nd December 2019 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Policemen keep vigil at Town Hall in Bengaluru in the wake of the many CAA protests held there, on Saturday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the country witnessing several protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, RSS and BJP workers are planning to create awareness about the Act across the state.  A small booklet on CAA was released at the BJP headquarters on Saturday, and a state-level workshop was organised for BJP MLAs, MLCs, office bearers and other senior leaders of the party.

Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan, who was present at the workshop, said the purpose of this booklet is to rid the people of their confusion with regard to the CAA, as a “a group of people are misleading the public”, he said. He said no country in the world has provided as much dignity, respect and honour to minorities as has India. 

According to AH Anand, party spokesperson, the workshop was organised for party leaders at the taluk, district and state levels. They, in turn, will conduct similar workshops at their respective districts or constituencies. They will also clear misconceptions regarding CAA, he said.

In New Delhi, the RSS is planning to conduct door-to-door awareness programmes to reach out to the people, while here, the party is reaching out to the people through its workers. “We are also using social media extensively,” party sources said. Sources also said that party workers were told to address gatherings — small or big. “We will hold awareness programmes at colleges, companies and even at gatherings.” 
 

Comments

