CAA an unfortunate policy, says Rajmohan Gandhi

Rajmohan Gandhi, noted historian and grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, has opposed the  Citizenship Amendment Act, saying that it will put “people into hardships” by making people prove their

Published: 22nd December 2019 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Rajmohan Gandhi

Rajmohan Gandhi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Rajmohan Gandhi, noted historian and grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, has opposed the  Citizenship Amendment Act, saying that it will put “people into hardships” by making people prove their citizenship.Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said in 1907 and 1908, Gandhi led the Satyagraha against forced registration of Indians in South Africa. “So why should ordinary people have to prove their citizenship. It is an unfortunate policy,” he added.

Later, speaking  at a seminar on ‘Media and Democracy’ organised by the Gandhi Vichara Parishat in association with the Gandhi Research Centre here,  he said there is an “atmosphere of dominance --  coercion and supremacy has changed the notion of democracy.”

TAGS
Rajmohan Gandhi  Citizenship Amendment Act
