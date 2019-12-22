CAA an unfortunate policy, says Rajmohan Gandhi

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Rajmohan Gandhi, noted historian and grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, has opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying that it will put “people into hardships” by making people prove their citizenship.Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said in 1907 and 1908, Gandhi led the Satyagraha against forced registration of Indians in South Africa. “So why should ordinary people have to prove their citizenship. It is an unfortunate policy,” he added.

Later, speaking at a seminar on ‘Media and Democracy’ organised by the Gandhi Vichara Parishat in association with the Gandhi Research Centre here, he said there is an “atmosphere of dominance -- coercion and supremacy has changed the notion of democracy.”