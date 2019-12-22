CAA should remain people’s movement: Jairam Ramesh 

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Rajya Sabha MP, an author, environmentalist, an economist and a man who had earned the wrath of his party for speaking his mind out, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh wears many hats. During the launch of his new book ‘A chequered brilliance: The many lives of VK Krishna Menon’, a biography of the maverick and Nehru’s confidant, Jairam Ramesh spoke to The New Sunday Express on much more than just his new book.

Excerpts:

Nationwide protests against CAA and NRC are being held. How do you view them?

I hope it remains a people’s movement. It should be unstructured and spontaneous and non-political. Political parties should not hijack what has come to be a wonderful expression of people’s anger and frustration.

Does the opposition not have a responsibility towards it?

Opposition parties will do whatever they have to do but people have to do whatever they have to.

Is the Congress being caught off guard? What seems to be the problem?

We held a very successful rally on December 14. We will continue our protests. We are in the Opposition nationally and are in power in a few states. But we will fulfil both -- the role of a constructive opposition as well as a party of governance in these states.

But are you lacking in your approach as the chief opposition?

We have to be more aggressive, no doubt. We have to be more communicative, more pro-active and most importantly consistent.

Faced with a duo like Modi and Shah and their modus operandi, does the Congress think it is time to reinvent themselves?

It isn’t Modus operandi, it is Modi’s operandi! We have to reinvent ourselves all the time because the challenges are evolving. We are faced with a duo who knows no rules, knows no conventions and follows no traditions.

Speaking of your book, is this an attempt at making Nehru’s evil genius a hero, to resurrect him in public memory?

No, I neither make him a hero nor a khalnayak. It isn’t to deify or vilify him. It is to present the man as he is. His strengths, weaknesses, successes and failures. I am not judgemental at all. From the defence industry, research and manufacturing or his role in the pre-1947 period, his contributions are many but people remember him only for the 1962 military debacle. My idea is not to resurrect him but provide a straightforward narrative. Lots of primary material was available. If that wasn’t available, I would not have written this biography.

You speak of Nehru’s time when open dissent was common in the Congress. Is that the scenario today too?

Members of the Congress party questioned even Nehru. In parliamentary party meetings, people would be critical of Nehru. People would stand up and tell Nehru what he was doing wasn’t right. We have lost that tradition of open criticism in the party, unfortunately. It is sad.

