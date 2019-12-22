Home States Karnataka

CAA should remain people’s movement: Jairam Ramesh 

A Rajya Sabha MP, an author, environmentalist, an economist and a man who had earned the wrath of his party for speaking his mind out, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh wears many  hats.

Published: 22nd December 2019 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh at his book launch (Photo | Meghana Shastry, EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A Rajya Sabha MP, an author, environmentalist, an economist and a man who had earned the wrath of his party for speaking his mind out, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh wears many  hats. During the launch of his new book ‘A chequered brilliance: The many lives of VK Krishna Menon’, a biography of the maverick and Nehru’s confidant, Jairam Ramesh spoke to The New Sunday Express on much more than just his new book. 

Excerpts:
Nationwide protests against CAA and NRC are being held. How do you view them? 
I hope it remains a people’s movement. It should be unstructured and spontaneous and non-political. Political parties should not hijack what has come to be a wonderful expression of people’s anger and frustration.

Does the opposition not have a responsibility towards it?
Opposition parties will do whatever they have to do but people have to do whatever they have to. 

Is the Congress being caught off guard? What seems to be the problem?
We held a very successful rally on December 14. We will continue our protests. We are in the Opposition nationally and are in power in a few states. But we will fulfil both -- the role of a constructive opposition as well as a party of governance in these states.

But are you lacking in your approach as the chief opposition?
We have to be more aggressive, no doubt. We have to be more communicative, more pro-active and most importantly consistent.

Faced with a duo like Modi and Shah and their modus operandi, does the Congress think it  is time to reinvent themselves?
It isn’t Modus operandi, it is Modi’s operandi! We have to reinvent ourselves all the time because the challenges are evolving. We are faced with a duo who knows no rules, knows no conventions and follows no traditions. 

Speaking of your book, is this an attempt at making Nehru’s evil genius a hero, to resurrect him in public memory?
No, I neither make him a hero nor a khalnayak. It isn’t to deify or vilify him. It is to present the man as he is. His strengths, weaknesses, successes and failures. I am not judgemental at all. From the defence industry, research and manufacturing or his role in the pre-1947 period, his contributions are many but people remember him only for the 1962 military debacle. My idea is not to resurrect him but provide a straightforward narrative. Lots of primary material was available. If that wasn’t available, I would not have written this biography.

You speak of Nehru’s time when open dissent was common in the Congress. Is that the scenario today too?
Members of the Congress party questioned even Nehru. In parliamentary party meetings, people would be critical of Nehru. People would stand up and tell Nehru what he was doing wasn’t right. We have lost that tradition of open criticism in the party, unfortunately. It is sad.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jairam Ramesh A chequered brilliance: The many lives of VK Krishna Menon
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CAA stir: Activists, leaders, students protest outside Jamia campus
Congress steps up campaign against Citizenship Act in Kerala
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp