Citizenship Act protests: Section 144 relaxed in Kalaburagi

DCP Kalaburagi had imposed Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of four or more people, from December 19 till December 21 late night.

Published: 22nd December 2019 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest.

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

KALABURAGI: The prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 were lifted in Kalaburagi on Sunday as vehicular movements were observed while curfew was relaxed in Mangaluru till 6 pm.

"Section 144 ended in the midnight of December 21 and normalcy is back in the city with buses, vehicles running as scheduled," Deputy Commissioner of Police Kishorbabu confirmed over the phone.

"Three days back despite the imposition of section 144, a huge black flag protest was held in Kalaburagi against the CAA. Now after three days, everything is normal in the city," said a local resident B M Rawoor.

Earlier on Saturday, security forces held a march from Nagareshwar school to Jagat Circle in Kalaburagi on Saturday to "instill confidence" in the minds of public and "fear" in minds of bad elements.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Karnataka police personnel took out a route march.

Section 144 was imposed after violent protests broke out against the CAA which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014.

Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
