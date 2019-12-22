Home States Karnataka

Gadag farmers forced to wait in long queues to sell cotton

With only one person deputed at the centre, the procurement process is going on at a snail’s pace. So, farmers have to wait for days for their turn.

Published: 22nd December 2019 04:01 AM

cotton field

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG : A decision to procure cotton  only thrice a week  has forced farmers to wait in long queues for four-five days to sell their produce. Farmers are terming this process as “unscientific and tiresome”.
A centre of the Cotton Corporation of India at Lakshmeshwar in the district has been purchasing cotton from farmers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. 

With only one person deputed at the centre, the procurement process is going on at a snail’s pace. So, farmers have to wait for days for their turn. Over this, the CCI has decided to procure only 60 loads of cotton per day, so farmers are in a panic. More than 300 tractors and goods vehicles are waiting in the 
long queue. 

Though farmers have demanded expediting the procurement process, officials have not taken any measures. So, the purchasing is being done under police security. Gulappa, a farmer, said, “I have come here with my cart and have been standing in the queue from Wednesday evening. It is an extra burden to me as I have to eat outside and I have to arrange fodder for my cattle.

I am sleeping in my cart as I have to protect the load.”CCI official D Shaktivelu clarified that they have already told farmers that cotton will be bought only thrice a week. “On the other three days, I have to be in the Gadag procurement centre.”

Gadag farmers cotton cultivation Cotton Corporation of India
