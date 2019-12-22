Home States Karnataka

In ODF Karnataka, 8 lakh  families don’t have toilets  

In November 2018, the then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy declared rural Karnataka as open defecation-free (ODF) at an event in Vidhana Soudha.

BENGALURU:  In November 2018, the then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy declared rural Karnataka as open defecation-free (ODF) at an event in Vidhana Soudha. Surprisingly, one year later, officials of the Rural Development and Panchayath Raj (RDPR) have identified close to eight lakh families in the state who do not have toilets.

As per the baseline survey conducted in 2012-13, about 70.20 lakh rural families were identified across the state, of which only 25 lakh families had toilets. Since then, under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Centre and the State constructed over 45 lakh toilets.  Based on these numbers, the State Government declared rural Karnataka as open defecation-free. On October 2, 2018, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Prime Minister too declared India as open defecation-free.

But now officials in Karnataka are telling a different story. According to a senior official, a left-out baseline survey was conducted a few months ago in which they found that 2.5 lakh families in many places across the state still do not have toilets. The government has taken measures to construct 1.5 lakh toilets and another one lakh toilets are yet to be constructed.

Recently, RDPR officials identified another 4.7 lakh families which have no toilets. “It is not that if the state is declared open defecation-free, it is completely achieved. At any point of time, there will be 10-15% families which are left out,” the official reasoned.Implementation has been a major challenge for officials. Speaking to The New Sunday Express, Principal Secretary to the RDPR Department, L K Ateeq, said there are many issues like non-availability of land to construct toilets.

‘Each toilet costs around Rs 30,000’

“At such places, we have constructed toilets in a line near the roadside close to houses and given ownership of each toilet to each family,’’ Principal Secretary to the RDPR Department, L K Ateeq said.
Ateeq said construction of each toilet costs around Rs 30,000 of which both the Central and State Governments give Rs 15,000 for SC and ST families and Rs 12,000 for General category. “The remainder of the cost is to be borne by the families. For some, this is big money and they do not prioritise toilets,’’ he said. Some families point out to water supply issues, but there is no such problem with most of these toilets, he said.

He also said that in some cases, the local panchayats may not have released funds or not initiated works for various reasons. There are also cases where payments were made to non-beneficiaries and where no toilets were constructed. “In such cases, we have taken action against them. The department has linked Aadhaar along with geo-tagging to prevent fund misuse,” 
he added.

