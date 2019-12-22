Institute holds mgmt fest  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bueno Festa 2.0, a two-day national level management fest on the food sector organised by the Indian Institute of Plantation Management (IIPM) in partnership with ITC Limited and Stalwarts Agronomics, concluded on Friday.

An interactive session was held with 16 industry executives from ITC, Kayne Bioscience Veganza, Foss India, Linda Labs, Bureau of Veritas, ICAR-NIVED, Zeutee, Karnataka Poultry Farmers and Breeders Association and Bisleri International, among others. A half-day workshop, Six Sigma, was also held to highlight the needs and expectations of startups.

Around 270 participants from 21 food science and technology colleges and universities across the country took part in various events of the management fest, according to a press release from IIMP.