Karnataka

Investors meet in Hubballi to encourage industries in tier-II cities

Published: 22nd December 2019 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Heavy Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar

Karnataka Heavy Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The state government, which is gearing up to organise an investors’ meet in Hubballi in February, is planning to organise similar meets in tier-II cities to encourage industrial development, said large and medium industries minister Jagadish Shettar.The new dates for the state-level investors’ meet have been discussed with the Chief Minister. Invest Karnataka Hubballi will be held in the second week of February. In the second phase, an investors’ meet will be held in Belagavi, Mysuru, Davanagere and Shivamogga.Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the minister said that a new tax collection policy that will cover all industries will be introduced soon. 

Shettar added that several industries were being taxed even though the land allotted to them has not been converted yet and that the state government would look into it. “Entrepreneurs from various states are showing an interest in investing in Karnataka. They have come forward to invest in cities other than Bengaluru. This has been possible due to the availability of infrastructure in other cities,” the minister said. 

He said that the department was mulling providing a tax rebate to entrepreneurs who come forward to invest in backward districts. The minister said that to attract investors to the Invest Karnataka Hubballi event, a roadshow will be held in Mumbai on December 23. 
 

TAGS
investors meet Hubballi
