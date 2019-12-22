Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM orders probe into Mangaluru police firing that claimed two lives  

Yediyurappa said the nature of the inquiry will be decided after talks with the Home minister and others, but refused to fix a time frame for completion of the probe.

Published: 22nd December 2019

BS Yediyurappa addresses the press in Mangaluru | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh 

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU:  Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said an inquiry will be conducted into Thursday’s violent protests in Mangaluru over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that led to the killing of two people in police firing. Talking to reporters here, he said the nature of the inquiry will be decided after talks with the Home minister and others, but refused to fix a time frame for completion of the probe.

Following requests from minority community leaders, whom he met in Mangaluru, the Chief Minister announced that the curfew will be lifted during the day time on Sunday and it will be completely withdrawn from Monday onwards. However, he said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC will continue to be in force.

Yediyurappa also held a high-level meeting with ADGP B Dayananda, IGP Arun Chakravarthy and Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Roopesh at Mangaluru airport soon after his arrival and took stock of the situation. Later, speaking to reporters, he defended the police opening fire on the protesters saying they did it in self-defence and to stop them from taking away firearms from the police station. However, he said the inquiry will establish the truth on whether the police mishandled the situation.  

Kerala MP, FIVE others detained
Mangaluru: The police detained six persons, including Kerala CPI Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam in Mangaluru at 11 am on Saturday. Police said the MP and the others tried to defy prohibitory orders and stage protest in Lalbagh area of Mangaluru against the police firing. They were freed at Kasaragod at 4.30 pm. 

