Karnataka High court imposes Rs 50000 cost on tahsildar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has imposed a Rs 50,000 cost on Yelahanka tahsildar N Raghu Murthy for forcing the construction works of a private company to stop. Justice P S Dinesh Kumar passed the order directing the tahsildar to pay the cost to the firm— Twenty Fourteen Hotels India Private Limited—within 30 days.

“This is a classic case of absolute abuse of power by an official of the rank of tahsildar in passing the order to stop the constructions without granting any opportunity (to the petitioner),” the judge said.

The direction to stop all construction without waiting for the production of documents is draconian in nature, as the notice was issued without recording the reasons, the court said while quashing the notice dated December 3.

The judge directed the state chief secretary and the revenue secretary to implement the order, besides initiating disciplinary action against the tahsildar.The firm had moved the court questioning the eviction notice issued by the tahsildar which had asked the firm to produce documents for its land at Shettigere village of Yelahanka in a week. The firm contended that the notice was against the statutory provisions. The state government contended that notices were issued to 46 persons under the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1964.