KMF is in the pink as incentive boosts milk production in state

KMF has a market share of 70 per cent in the state and procures around 75 lakh litres of milk per day from producers.

Published: 22nd December 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Milk

For representational purposes

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The dip in milk production in many states across the country due to high costs is proving to be a bonanza for Karnataka Co-operative Milk Federation Limited (KMF).  The revenue from exporting skimmed milk powder and butter in bulk has more than doubled compared to last year, ensuring a good cash flow for the federation. KMF has a market share of 70 per cent in the state and procures around 75 lakh litres of milk per day from producers. Bulk consignments of milk products from Karnataka are in demand in many states where there is a shortage. 

The skimmed milk powder exported from Karnataka is currently priced at Rs 320 per kg as against Rs 120-140 in September last year, a top official said. “For the last two months, we had been selling it above Rs 300,” he said.  The same holds good for butter exported in bulk too.“From Rs 220 per kg in September 2018, the product is now being sold for Rs 320,” he added. 

KMF sources attribute this comfortable position to the incentive of Rs 5 per litre of milk for producers offered by the state government since November 2016. “This move appears to have literally saved the diary industry in Karnataka as clearly evident when you look at the present condition of other states in milk production. The cost of production of milk has escalated across the country and so farmers are either producing less or switching over to other revenue streams,” he pointed out. 

Apart from Karnataka, only Tamil Nadu and Gujarat appear to be in a good position in the country, 
he added. There has been no hike in the sale price of butter or milk powder in Karnataka, the official said.
A litre of milk is currently sold at Rs 44 in the National Capital Region (since September 6, 2019), Rs 44-48 in Kerala, Rs 38 in Odisha and Rs 28-29 in Karnataka. 

KMF exports its products to Bihar State Milk Cooperative Federation, Mother Diary Fruit & Vegetable, New Delhi, Mother Diary Kolkata, Odisha State Cooperative Milk Federation and Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, he said. KMF sought time to provide exact statisticson overall increase in revenue. 

