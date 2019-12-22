Muslim Central Committee calls for rally in Mangaluru, demands resignation of top cop

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Dakshin Kannada and Udupi Muslim Central Committee has sought permission to organise a rally in Mangaluru on December 28.

The rally is expected to be organised in Nehru Grounds and permission in this regard has been sought from the police.

Speaking with TNIE, Committee President, KS Mohammed Masood said that the committee demands "immediate" and "stern" action against those responsible for police firing.

The Committee has also sought suspension of the police commissioner and an inspector from Mangaluru.

"The police must stop looking at us like enemies. We have all the rights to protest in a democratic country. We want support from the police. If the permission is not given for the rally we shall hold a meeting and decide the next course of action," he said.

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act protests: How Mangaluru Police misjudged crowd, anger and everything

On Sunday morning, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy called on Mohammed Masood at the latter's residence in Hubballi and assured support to fight for the cause.

"There are multiple matters that led to police firing and I shall reveal them soon. The police action cannot be justified," he said.

On December 17 two people died in police firing and several others were severely injured by bullets.

While two of the injured remain critical, five injured whose condition is improved have been shifted to the wards.