No leave for foresters till fire season ends in Karnataka

Bosky Khanna

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Top forest officials have taken it upon themselves to individually check the staff strength in each forest range to ensure that there are no forest fires this season. They have also decided not to grant leave, transfers or grant holiday permissions to any staffers till the season ends. “Last year, after the massive forest fire broke out in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, an inquiry was held and it was found that the staff strength in the ranges was not up to the mark.

In territorial divisions, it was double of what was required. This time, to ensure that there is an equal distribution of staff, it has been decided that the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCFs) will check the staff strength in each range and ensure that all measures are in place,” senior forest officials told The New Sunday Express.

In the last few days, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has already started providing reports of forest fires outside forest areas. The department has partnered with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre to get quick forest fire alerts. They are prepping to start the exercise of creating fire lines.

Apart from keeping a tight vigil in Bandipur and Nagarhole Tiger Reserves, the department is also keeping a watch in other reserves and patches. They have also asked tourists to inform them of anything unusual they sight anywhere. “The number of tourists and locals is increasing, and the grass is also dry. We cannot take chances. The staff has to be present round-the-clock,” an official said.

The department had called for volunteers a couple of days back. “The volunteers will help in creating awareness among locals and villagers around the forests. When fire lines are being drawn, the volunteers will not be needed. This is serious business and not a place to take selfies,” said a forest official. PCCF Punati Sridhar told TNSE that the department was taking all measures possible to ensure there was no forest fire.