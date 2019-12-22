Home States Karnataka

Pro-Act rally today  to ‘dispel myths’

Traffic police have cautioned that despite it being a Sunday, traffic may get affected on JC Road, Mysore Road, KR Circle, Corporation Circle and around Town Hall.

Published: 22nd December 2019 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Citizenship Act protests

A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Amid protests against the controversial Citizen Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, some “like-minded” people under the banner India For CAA, Bengaluru Chapter, and representatives of citizens’ forums, have decided to come out in support of the Act near Town Hall on Sunday morning, at 10 am, under the aegis of ‘India For CAA, Bengaluru Chapter’.

Sandeep Shetty, secretary, India For CAA (Bengaluru Chapter), told The New Sunday Express that Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Chetan Singh Rathod had granted permission to conduct the pro-CAA rally, with about 200 people planning to gather near Town Hall.The gathering plans to educate the people about the recently-legislated Act, against which a series of protests have erupted across the country over the last four days, even claiming lives in ‘alleged police firings’. 

“The gathering has been allowed time till 2 pm, and we plan to hold up banners and shout pro-CAA slogans to support the new Act, which we feel is important for India,” said Shetty.He added that several members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be part of the rally too, “but all those in support of the Act are welcome.” 

“India For CAA, Bengaluru Chapter, is an initiative of some like-minded people, who will gather on Sunday morning to dispel myths and rumours about CAA,” said one of the organisers Neeraj Kamath. “The fear against CAA is unfounded. It is a positive law, and has come as a huge relief to the people who were victimised in the three neighbouring countries based on their religious minority status, and were living in India as illegal migrants. It’s time to clear misconceptions.”

Meanwhile, another organisation planning to hold a protest against CAA has also been granted permission. “We have granted permission to both, and will deploy enough police personnel to handle the situation, if needed,” said DCP Rathod. Traffic police have cautioned that despite it being a Sunday, traffic may get affected on JC Road, Mysore Road, KR Circle, Corporation Circle and around Town Hall.

