Probe escalation cost claimed by BDA, orders Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka High Court ordered the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to conduct a probe into cases where contractors have claimed crores of rupees from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), for delay in executing work.The court also ordered the ACB to investigate whether BDA officials were hand-in-glove with contractors in such cases, and submit a report in six months. It also directed the ACB to investigate the contract awarded to BK Gangadhar, a class-1 contractor.

The division bench of Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice M Nagaprasanna passed an order to that effect on December 17, while hearing an appeal filed by the BDA, which challenged the award of Rs 10.81 crore by an arbitrator in favour of Gangadhar. The BDA also challenged the order passed by the commercial court in September 2019, which dismissed the BDA’s suit against the award passed by the arbitration on ground of delay in filing the same.

The BDA handed over the work to Gangadhar, relating to Arkavathi Layout (Block-7), for a bid of Rs 4.37 crore against the estimated cost of Rs 6.06 crore. The work was completed in May 2016 as against November 2012, the deadline fixed for completion of works. A delay by the BDA in handing over lands was the reason for the delay in completing the work.

After BDA paid the said bill in September 2016, the contractor moved the court that appointed a retired chief engineer of public works department as arbitrator, who was awarded Rs 10.81 crore, as against compensation of Rs 19.71 crore claimed by the contractor. Against this, BDA filed an appeal in the high court.