Home States Karnataka

Probe escalation cost claimed by BDA, orders Karnataka HC

The BDA handed over the work to Gangadhar, relating to Arkavathi Layout (Block-7), for a bid of Rs 4.37 crore against the estimated cost of Rs 6.06 crore.

Published: 22nd December 2019 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka High Court ordered the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to conduct a probe into cases where contractors have claimed crores of rupees from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), for delay in executing work.The court also ordered the ACB to investigate whether BDA officials were hand-in-glove with contractors in such cases, and submit a report in six months. It also directed the ACB to investigate the contract awarded to BK Gangadhar, a class-1 contractor. 

The division bench of Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice M Nagaprasanna passed an order to that effect on December 17, while hearing an appeal filed by the BDA, which challenged the award of Rs 10.81 crore by an arbitrator in favour of Gangadhar. The BDA also challenged the order passed by the commercial court in September 2019, which dismissed the BDA’s suit against the award passed by the arbitration on ground of delay in filing the same. 

The BDA handed over the work to Gangadhar, relating to Arkavathi Layout (Block-7), for a bid of Rs 4.37 crore against the estimated cost of Rs 6.06 crore. The work was completed in May 2016 as against November 2012, the deadline fixed for completion of works. A delay by the BDA in handing over lands was the reason for the delay in completing the work. 

After BDA paid the said bill in September 2016, the contractor moved the court that appointed a retired chief engineer of public works department as arbitrator, who was awarded Rs 10.81 crore, as against compensation of Rs 19.71 crore claimed by the contractor. Against this, BDA filed an appeal in the high court. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Bangalore Development Authority
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CAA stir: Activists, leaders, students protest outside Jamia campus
Congress steps up campaign against Citizenship Act in Kerala
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp