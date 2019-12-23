13 MLAs take oath, Congress MLAs skip event

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than two weeks after they were elected in the bypolls, 13 out of the 15 newly-elected MLAs took oath on Sunday. A total of 12 BJP MLAs and one Independent MLA Sharath Bachegowda, were administered the oath by Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri.

Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh, Yellapur’s Shivaram Hebbar, Athani’s Mahesh Kumathalli, Chikkaballapur MLA Dr Sudhakar, Hirekerur MLA BC Patil, Mahalakshmi Layout MLA Gopaliah, KR Pete MLA Narayana Gowda, Yeshwantpur MLA ST Somashekhar, KR Puram MLA Byrati Basavraj, Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, Kagwad MLA Srimanth Patil and Renebennur MLA Arun Kumar Guttur took oath.Congress’ Rizwan Arshad and H P Manjunath were absent.