‘CAA is an attack on the heterogeneous basis of Indian society’

Maitreyi Krishnan and Avani Chokshi

Express News Service

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) received Presidential assent on December 12. Since then, there have been massive protests against it across the country. The question many of us will be asking ourselves is, whether this law affects me and should I be worried. The unequivocal answer is that we are all likely to be affected in a variety of ways, and we should all be worried.

It is necessary to place the CAA in context to realise that what is underway is an attempt to reframe the very idea of citizenship. This contextualization requires us to examine the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) and National Population Register (NPR) together, to see the larger underlying project.



First, the NRIC. The power of the Centre to maintain an NRIC can be traced to Section 14-A of the Citizenship Act, 1955. This was brought in as an amendment to the Act in 2003 by the Vajpayee government. The rules framed under this Act in 2003 provide for the creation of NRIC, after due verification with the population register, and it enables the government to carry out country-wide, house-to-house enumeration for collection of specified particulars of each family or individual — including their citizenship status.

This brings us to the NPR. As per the website of the Census of India, NPR is a register of “usual residents” of the country. On July 31, the Centre issued a notification to “prepare and update population register throughout the country, except Assam”. The notification provides for the said exercise to begin on April 1, 2020, and be completed by September 30, 2020. NPR is then to be used to create the NRIC, by marking out people of “doubtful citizenship”.

This brings us back to the CAA, 2019. CAA provides that any Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, will not be considered an illegal immigrant, and subject to certain relaxed rules of naturalisation, will be deemed citizens from their date of entry into India, with any proceedings against them standing abated. For the first time, religion has been made a factor in the determination of entitlement to citizenship, with Muslims being specifically excluded.



There are many public announcements on how CAA is about protecting the rights of refugees. Let us not be fooled by this. India is not party to the UN Convention relating to the Status of Refugees or 1967 Protocol and there have been no initiatives to recognise and accept the protocols and procedures laid out under this convention. Historically, our treatment of refugees has been a largely politically-motivated process, vested in the hands of the Executive. The relevant statute, the Foreigners Act, 1946, does not even mention the term refugee.

With CAA, the politically-motivated treatment of refugees, now on religious lines, is sought to be brought into statute. The arbitrary nature of CAA further reinforces the fact that it has nothing to do with the protection of refugees. The Act, by excluding Muslims from the category of the persecuted, is blind to the persecuted sects within the Muslim religion, like the Shias or Ahmadiyyas in Pakistan, the Ahmadiyyas in Bangladesh or Rohingyas in Myanmar, who do not just face persecution but are facing extinction by genocide. The Tamils in Sri Lanka have been left out of CAA. It is quite clear that CAA is not only not inclusive and encompassing of all refugees attempting to escape persecution, but is exclusive. Its sole political purpose appears to be to create a division between Muslims and non-Muslims. There can be no doubt that CAA is a direct assault on the basic principle of secularism embedded in the Constitution.



It can also be seen that CAA is not about providing a place for refugees, but an attempt to define who can be a citizen of India. It provides non-Muslims the option of claiming citizenship, while denying it to Muslims. When the enumeration proposed under NRIC takes place, it provides a window to welcome persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Islamic states, and the deportation of ‘illegal’ Muslim infiltrators.

With the three-headed monster that is CAA, NRIC and NPR, there are two serious concerns. The first is the absolute procedural disaster that is caused in demanding that people prove their citizenship, with the threat that if they fail to, they will be declared “illegal migrants” and put in detention centres – one of which is being built at Nelamagala, near Bengaluru.

The experience in Assam has shown the kind of chaos this exercise can result in -- 19,06,657 people of 3,30,27,661 found themselves excluded from the NRC. Those excluded were not foreigners, but people who were simply unable to establish their identity. They included family members of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed and Mohammed Sanaullah, a Kargil war veteran. A large number of women found themselves excluded because they were unable to provide the documents that had changed after marriage, or wereunable to prove their residence from the cut-off date, having been married in a different place. Many of them had lost their documents during natural disasters or due to other reasons.

It is now proposed that we inflict this misery on 133 crore people. The reductionist understanding of CAA as an issue that concerns only Muslims must be rejected, and we must recognise this as an attack on the heterogeneous basis of Indian society and a process leading us towards a Hindu Rashtra.

The second matter of concern is the direct attack upon secularism — where citizens are being divided on the basis of religion in a focussed way. Secularism is an integral part of our constitutional structure, and a part of our historical ethos. What we are seeing today is an attack on the idea of secularism by neo-nationalist majoritarianism.We need to reject both CAA and NRIC. It is in each of our interests and the interest of this country.