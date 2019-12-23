CAA stir: Yediyurappa announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to Mangaluru victims

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Sunday announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia each to families of the two men killed in police firing during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Mangaluru. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who visited the kin of the deceased on Saturday, instructed the Mangaluru District Commissioner to hand over the compensation to the families immediately.



“An inquiry into the matter will be ordered after discussions on modalities with Home Minsiter Basavraj Bommai. It will be completely apolitical,” said Yediyurappa, while addressing the press on Sunday.



Even as he announced an ex-gratia, the Chief Minister urged people not to get carried away by rumours and false information. While he sympathised with families of the two deceased men, Yediyurappa defended the CAA and accused the Opposition of creating confusion to tarnish Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image and disturbing peace.



“Opposition leaders are trying to whip up the emotions of innocent minorities. I want to ask both Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy why they kept quiet when they were in power and police fired on Mahadayi farmers, and youths died at Mulki in Dakshina Kannada,” questioned Yediyurappa.