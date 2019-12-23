Home States Karnataka

CAA stir: Yediyurappa announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to Mangaluru victims

Even as he announced an ex-gratia, the Chief Minister urged people not to get carried away by rumours and false information.

Published: 23rd December 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Sunday announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia each to families of the two men killed in police firing during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Mangaluru. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who visited the kin of the deceased on Saturday, instructed the Mangaluru District Commissioner to hand over the compensation to the families immediately.

“An inquiry into the matter will be ordered after discussions on modalities with Home Minsiter Basavraj Bommai. It will be completely apolitical,” said Yediyurappa, while addressing the press on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Anti-CAA rally will be a litmus test for Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Even as he announced an ex-gratia, the Chief Minister urged people not to get carried away by rumours and false information. While he sympathised with families of the two deceased men, Yediyurappa defended the CAA and accused the Opposition of creating confusion to tarnish Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image and disturbing peace.

“Opposition leaders are trying to whip up the emotions of innocent minorities. I want to ask both Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy why they kept quiet when they were in power and police fired on Mahadayi farmers, and youths died at Mulki in Dakshina Kannada,” questioned Yediyurappa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka government Citizenship Amendment Ac Mangaluru Violence
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several political leaders take part in a rally condemning CAA, at egmore in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Satish babu)
DMK, allies take out massive rally against CAA in Chennai; over 10,000 participate
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Gallery
Chris Lynn, AUS (RH Bat): Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp