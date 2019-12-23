Home States Karnataka

With nowhere to go, will Roshan Baig retrace steps to Congress?  

Roshan Baig was swept out by new Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad.

Former Congressman and eight-time MLA Roshan Baig

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Sunday, when the new MLAs were being sworn in, one politician who jumped ship realised that he has nowhere to go. Former Congressman and eight-time MLA Roshan Baig, at one time considered one of three musketeers who controlled the city, along with KJ George and NA Haris, looks checkmated.

Roshan Baig was swept out by new Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad. Arshad, a former MLC, was propped up by Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao. Baig’s stand-off with these two Congress leaders started after he called Siddaramaiah “arrogant” and Gundu Rao a “flop show president”.

Baig, a hardcore Congressman, was upset when his party won only one parliamentary seat, and like many others, blamed Siddaramaiah and Gundu Rao because it was they who had selected the candidates. Baig had the strongest words for AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, whom he called a “buffoon”. He was served a showcause notice, and when he failed to reply, he was suspended by the party.  

But when Baig wanted to cross over to the BJP, and contest as its candidate, the ghost of his past rose up to haunt him. Some BJP leaders vetoed his entry. Baig’s counter-argument that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was ‘tainted’ but given a ticket, did not serve him, and he was left out in the cold.  
“I have nowhere to go,’’ Baig admitted to TNIE on Sunday.

Analysts said that his blaming Siddaramaiah, Gundu Rao and Venugopal did not go down well with the party. Criticising them behind closed doors, as a disgruntled KH Muniyappa had done, would have been acceptable, but Baig went to the media.

Now that both Siddaramaiah and Gundu Rao have resigned, does Baig have a chance to return? Baig’s close associates say that he might lie low for a while, considering accusations in the IMA case, and his equation with former minister and MLA Zameer Ahmed.

A senior Congress leader told TNIE, on condition of anonymity, that Baig should not have criticised Venugopal. On Baig’s chances of returning to the party fold, he said, “There is no hard and fast rule here.’’ The general consensus in the party was that Baig “spoke in anguish” after the Congress rout, and it should not be difficult for him to come back.    

