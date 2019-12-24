Home States Karnataka

Air India to link Hubballi with Mumbai from January 20 

People from the region often go to Mumbai for business and other purposes

Published: 24th December 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of an Air India flight departing from Hubballi Airport | d hemanth

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  Air India will launch a direct flight between Hubballi and Mumbai from January 20, 2020. It has planned to operate an A320 aircraft between the two cities four days a week ( Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday). Earlier, IndiGo had planned to operate a direct flight from Hubballi to Mumbai from April 1, 2020. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi too had hinted at the same.

Airport director Pramod Thakur confirmed the news to TNIE and said that the Ministry of Civil Aviation had given its nod to the airport to operate flight in one more route.  “We allotted the route to Air India under the  UDAN scheme. It has been a long-pending demand of the residents of North Karnataka,” 
he said.

Earlier, SpiceJet was operating a direct flight between the Hubballi and Mumbai. However, later the service was discontinued.   People from the region often go to Mumbai for business, employment and other purposes. There was a huge demand to restart air service between the two cities. Meanwhile, online bookings for this service are yet to commence. Hubballi airport is the third busiest in the state. Currently, Hubballi is connected by air to 12 cities in the country and an average of 1,500 passengers use it each day. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp