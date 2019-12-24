Air India to link Hubballi with Mumbai from January 20 

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Air India will launch a direct flight between Hubballi and Mumbai from January 20, 2020. It has planned to operate an A320 aircraft between the two cities four days a week ( Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday). Earlier, IndiGo had planned to operate a direct flight from Hubballi to Mumbai from April 1, 2020. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi too had hinted at the same.

Airport director Pramod Thakur confirmed the news to TNIE and said that the Ministry of Civil Aviation had given its nod to the airport to operate flight in one more route. “We allotted the route to Air India under the UDAN scheme. It has been a long-pending demand of the residents of North Karnataka,”

he said.

Earlier, SpiceJet was operating a direct flight between the Hubballi and Mumbai. However, later the service was discontinued. People from the region often go to Mumbai for business, employment and other purposes. There was a huge demand to restart air service between the two cities. Meanwhile, online bookings for this service are yet to commence. Hubballi airport is the third busiest in the state. Currently, Hubballi is connected by air to 12 cities in the country and an average of 1,500 passengers use it each day.