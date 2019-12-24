Congerss to get new leaders only after Sankranti

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After former chief minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao resigned about two weeks ago, following the shock defeat in the by-elections, the state Congress unit has been waiting for its new leaders, but may not get it anytime soon. The hurdle is Shoonya maasa, considered inauspicious. “The leadership might take a call and appoint the new office-bearers only after Sankranti on 15 January,’’ Congress sources said. This is the same reason why BJP higher-ups have put cabinet expansion on hold.

Meanwhile, leaders under consideration for the post of KPCC president — DK Shivakumar (Vokkaliga), KH Muniyappa (left-Dalit) and MB Patil (Lingayat) remained tight-lipped. The names doing the rounds for Congress Legislative Party leader are HK Patil (Reddi Lingayat) and Ramesh Kumar (Brahmin).

It may be recalled that AICC observers Madhusudhan Mistry and Bhakta Charan Das, who spoke to about 50 legislators and leaders, carried their observations to the Congress High Command to take a call on appointing the next team.

One question still being hotly debated is whether the High Command will accept Siddaramaiah’s resignation, or tell him to continue in the post, considering they appointed him less than two months ago as Opposition leader.

Experts said the appointments should take place before the next legislative session begins on January 20.

Congress sources said national leaders would look for a strong leadership to build the party and up the numbers in the state assembly. The Congress had 80 seats, which is what Siddaramaiah achieved as incumbent CM in 2018. The party also had 80 seats in 2008, while in 2004, SM Krishna could manage only 65 seats. The Congress returned to power in 2013 when the BJP split into three -- BJP, KJP and BSR. The party is now scouting for a leader who will sweep it back to power.