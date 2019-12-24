Home States Karnataka

Fraudulent companies will be screened out of new registrations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The search for black money continues, as the government now is scouring through records of about 66 lakh new registered tax assessees looking for the trail of fraudulent shell companies. Bihar DyCM Sushil Modi said the GST council is poring through these details looking for telltale signs to catch economic offenders. 

Sushil Modi informed that the department was seeking to expedite refund pendency, considering that about 77,000 assesses refunds, totalling to about Rs 25,000 crore, was pending due to a delay by the states.   Economic offences can be identified by details declared by assessees as experts have said in the past and Sushil Modi reiterated the same by pointing out that newly registered assessees will only bring in about Rs 10,000 crore or about 15 per cent.

Sushil Modi, convenor of Group of Ministers on integrated GST, said they had put in place processes to expose the fake or fraudulent applicants, after requisite checks. He explained that there are about 1.21 crore GST assessees and about half of them are new. In many cases when mandatory checks such as verification of premises, tagging location would help expose the fakes.

He said a simple 3-B form has to be filed on a monthly basis and those not complying with this condition for about eight weeks will find their e-bills blocked and a penal fee levied. About 3.5 lakh assessees has been pulled up this way for not complying with this condition. But the relief is that when the errant assessee complies and files his 3B return the system will remove the block and generate bills once again. 

