Home States Karnataka

HD Revanna demands judicial probe into Mangaluru violence

He said that the Center could have passed the bill after taking leaders of minorities into confidence in this regard.  

Published: 24th December 2019 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Minister HD Revanna. (Photo| Screen grab)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Blaming the Centre for the recent Mangaluru violence, former minister HD Revanna said on Tuesday that the state government should order a judicial probe into the matter.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the Center allegedly took the harsh decision targeting a particular community bringing by ringing in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

He said that the Center could have passed the bill after taking leaders of minorities in to confidence in this regard.  

HD Revanna said that the JDS has decided to hold mammoth rally comprising of JDS MLAs, leaders, and workers from a different section of the society against the citizenship amendment Act [CAA] on December 28 in Hassan.

"The Center also should reconsider the bill which may also impact on different sectors," he added. Taking the chief minister BS Yediyurappa to task, Revanna said that the state government has ordered the CID inquiry for eyewash and the truth will come out only with judicial probe.

Urging the state government to take action against the leaders of different political parties cutting across the party line for provoking statements, HD Revanna said that section of BJP leaders allegedly trying to take political advantage of the situation in the state. 
 
He said that the JDS will raise the issue in the next Assembly session where his party MLAs will intensify agitation against alleged lapses of the state government in this regard. The police have registered the case
against the former minister UT Khadar and not register the case against any BJP leader or worker so for he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act HD Revanna Mangaluru violence
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp