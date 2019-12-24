HD Revanna demands judicial probe into Mangaluru violence

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Blaming the Centre for the recent Mangaluru violence, former minister HD Revanna said on Tuesday that the state government should order a judicial probe into the matter.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the Center allegedly took the harsh decision targeting a particular community bringing by ringing in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

He said that the Center could have passed the bill after taking leaders of minorities in to confidence in this regard.

HD Revanna said that the JDS has decided to hold mammoth rally comprising of JDS MLAs, leaders, and workers from a different section of the society against the citizenship amendment Act [CAA] on December 28 in Hassan.

"The Center also should reconsider the bill which may also impact on different sectors," he added. Taking the chief minister BS Yediyurappa to task, Revanna said that the state government has ordered the CID inquiry for eyewash and the truth will come out only with judicial probe.

Urging the state government to take action against the leaders of different political parties cutting across the party line for provoking statements, HD Revanna said that section of BJP leaders allegedly trying to take political advantage of the situation in the state.



He said that the JDS will raise the issue in the next Assembly session where his party MLAs will intensify agitation against alleged lapses of the state government in this regard. The police have registered the case

against the former minister UT Khadar and not register the case against any BJP leader or worker so for he added.