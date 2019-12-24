Man held for minor’s rape, murder in Hassan  

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Police have cracked the rape and murder of a Class 4 girl by arresting a 21-year-old man. The missing girl was found dead in a tank on December 16. Additional Superintendent of Police Nandini said the police have arrested Suresh, a mason, on charges of kidnapping, raping and murdering the girl on December 12. Suresh is a native of the same village as the girl.

According to police, the girl was kidnapped when she went to a fair with her younger brother on December 12.

After the girl failed to return home even after two days, her family approached the police and lodged a complaint. DySP Lakshmegowda said Suresh took the girl to the outskirts of the village and strangled her to death after raping her.