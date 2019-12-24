Home States Karnataka

Not Congress-mukt, people want BJP-mukt Bharat: Siddaramaiah

 Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the people of India, in one after the other, are rejecting the BJP.

Former Chief Minister  and Congress leader Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the people of India, in one after the other, are rejecting the BJP. Reacting to the victory of JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in the assembly elections in Jharkhand, the former CM on Monday said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah wanted the country to be Congress-mukt, but people are making it BJP-mukt.”

Referring to the results of the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and developments in Maharashtra, the senior leader said that there is a trend now of the public rejectiong the BJP’s politics. Even in Karnataka, the BJP did not get a majority in the 2018 assembly elections, but the party, he alleged, came to power through the backdoor by buying MLAs and spending crores. 

Senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao, also reacting to the developments in Jharkhand, called the results a “morale booster” for people across the country. Responding to the results, Gundu Rao tweeted, “Congratulations to @INCIndia and @INCJharkhand for this wonderful result for the alliance. It’s a morale booster for people across India and will give fillip to the nationwide protests against CAA and NRC.” 

After the Congress’ poor performance in the recent bypolls to 15 assembly segments in the state, Rao resigned from the KPCC president’s post. Former MP VS Ugrappa said that after Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, now the people of Jharkhand have decided to reject the BJP.

