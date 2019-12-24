Pejawar seer continues to be critical

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The condition of Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejawar Mutt, Udupi continued to be in critical condition on Monday. However, he was haemodynamically stable and continued to be on ventilator support. A team of consultants from Manipal Hospitals, Bangaluru arrived yesterday and have been assisting KMC doctors in treating the Seer. They are also in touch with specialists from AIIMS, New Delhi, statement from Kasturba Hospital, Manipal said.

National Vice-President of BJP- and former union minister Uma Bharti who is a disciple of Pejawar Seer arrived in Manipal to meet her ‘Guru’ on Monday. She had taken the ‘Sanyasa Deeksha’ from the seer in 1992. Uma Bharti entered the hospital in a wheelchair. She wished for speedy recovery of the seer and said that the seer is stable.