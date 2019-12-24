Ring for a sip: ‘Water bells’ a must in schools

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Monday ordered all schools to compulsory adopt ‘water bells’ during both the morning and afternoon sessions. A fresh order was issued by the Department of Public Instructions, stating that the schools must make the health of students a priority.

According to an official circular sent to all district officials, schools have to give a 10-minute break to drink water both in the morning and afternoon. The circular suggested that the schools accommodate 10 minutes between the second and third periods in the morning, and then between the third and fourth periods in the afternoon.

The move was initiated by Education Minister Suresh Kumar after Kerala adopted the system recently.

While the move was announced unofficially earlier, several private schools had also expressed agreed to participate. Meanwhile, pediatricians say that children, especially girls, avoid drinking water at school due to lack of clean toilets. This often leads to mild dehydration and urinary infections.

“Water bells will help children consume adequate water,” a paediatrician said. However, the order also states that schools should ensure clean drinking water and good toilet facilities. Indraprastha Vidyalaya in Uppinangady, D-K district, is the first school to implement the programme in Karantaka. The school came to this decision after parents shared grievances of their children not drinking enough water.