Boy dies in Tumakuru after vaccination

TUMAKURU: The case of a student dying after getting DPT vaccination at a school in Madhugiri town on Monday, sparked panic among parents.

The deceased, Naveen(11), a Class 5 student of Chethana English Medium School, was administered the vaccine around 3 pm and soon after he returned home at Govindanahalli village, he fainted around 5 pm, complaining of nausea. His parents, Narendra and Padma shifted him to a hospital in Madhugiri town where doctors declared him brought dead.

They alleged that the vaccine was responsible for their son’s death. However, district health officer Dr Chandrika clarified that over 28,000 (80% of the total target of about 35,000) children studying in Class 1, Class 5 and Class 10 were vaccinated with no side effects. “The samples have been sent to the forensic science laboratory and we have requested a report as soon as possible,” she said.

Forensic expert Dr Rudramurthy, who conducted the boy’s autopsy at the district general hospital here on Tuesday said that the samples had been sent to Bengaluru and only after a final report can any conclusion be drawn.