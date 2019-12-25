Lokayukta police get HC notice

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The vacation bench of Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Lokayukta police on a petition filed by a complainant challenging the ‘B’ report (closure report) filed by them with relation to alleged irregularities in recruitment of assistant public prosecutors.

Hearing the petition filed by N Udaya Simha, Justice N K Sudhindra Rao issued a notice to the Lokayukta police.The ‘B’ report was filed by Lokayukta police on November 2019. The complainant has

prayed the court to issue directions to seize documents pertaining to the tampering of answer scripts of the examination conducted for the appointment of assistant public prosecutors.

He also urged the Karnataka High Court to seize the report submitted by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) after examining answer scripts of the examination that was conducted for the selection of Assistant Public Prosecutors.

The petitioner contended that the ‘B’ report was submitted by the Lokayukta police without conducting a proper investigation.Meanwhile, some of the Assistant Public Prosecutors appointed in the said selection process in question were selected as civil judges in 2017, he mentioned.A total of 197 candidates were appointed as Assistant Public Prosecutors in 2015.