BSY’s flip-flop: Caught between discretion and singing party tune

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ruffled by the storm of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa seems to be caught on the backfoot. On more than one occasion, Yediyurappa sang slightly different tune from the line his party is toeing, only to be pulled back on track.

On Wednesday, the CM put on hold the compensation he had announced to victims of police firing in Mangaluru during anti-CAA-NRC protests. Only three days ago, on Sunday, he had pulled up police officials of Mangaluru for excesses, but things seem to have changed within hours, especially when Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended police personnel during his rally in New Delhi, while tactfully ignoring instances of alleged police excess.

READ| National Population Register will serve as database for NRC, oppose it: Arundhati Roy

While the CM’s office insists that his decision to withdraw the compensation came after Mangaluru police released videos to substantiate their claims of the violence being premeditated, the pressure exerted on Yediyurappa from his own cabinet as well as party colleagues, is also a factor. The CM seems to be caught between his personal sense of administration and the party’s expectations of its government.

Also, Wednesday’s flipflop wasn’t an isolated incident. On December 19, when historian Ramachandra Guha was manhandled by the police during CAA-NRC protests in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa warned the police. He said that action will be initiated against officers if they detain common citizens - a stance none of the BJP leaders, leave alone chief ministers, have taken across the country during the CAA-NRC protests.

Many within the BJP, including ministers, had opposed Yediyurappa’s move to announce compensation to the victims. For the CM, the police naming the victims in the FIRs related to the violence and releasing videos, came as an escape.