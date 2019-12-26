CPI office in Bengaluru attacked, 2 bikes gutted

Home States Karnataka

A group of men set fire to the vehicles parked in the compound of the Communist Party of India (CPI) office in Vyalikaval on Tuesday night. Two vehicles were gutted.

A two-wheeler that was destroyed in the incident | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of men set fire to the vehicles parked in the compound of the Communist Party of India (CPI) office in Vyalikaval on Tuesday night. Two vehicles were gutted. An alert security personnel doused the fire. The culprits' video recorded the incident on their mobile phone which went viral on Wednesday. A senior police officer said that the incident took place around midnight.

The culprits who came on two bikes barged inside and set fire to the vehicles before turning to set fire to the building. Narayana R, the security personnel, who heard the noise came out and noticed the act of vandalism raised an alarm.

Saathi Sundaresh, CPI State Secretary, told TNIE,  “CPI has been aggressively fighting against the CAA and NRC. Party activists defied the curfew in Mangaluru and protested against the police firing. A frustrated BJP in retaliation (may have) tried to burn our State office where our activists reside. Fortunately, there was no loss of life because of the timely efforts of our watch guard.

The attackers should be booked under suitable sections of the IPC.”Following the incident, social activists and CPI members held a protest at Malleswaram Circle and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits. 

Cops: Probing all angles to indentify men

The police officer said they were probing all angles and taken CCTV footage to identify the miscreants and get the vehicle numbers.  It looks like the gang hatched the plot well in advance and efforts are on to nab them, he said. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Bengaluru police are investigating the case. Asked if the attack was in retaliation to the CAA protesters attacking Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s car in Kerala, he said that could be a reason and police were investigating.

The viral video 
A 50-second video recorded by one of the culprits shows two men covering their faces with helmets and pouring fuel on the front door of the building and on two bikes. As per the video, the duo throw the fuel bottle at the door and immediately run away. Dogs are seen barking at the fleeing duo.
 

