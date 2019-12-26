Differently-abled children buried neck-deep in this Karnataka village during solar eclipse

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The practice of burying children in mud up till the neck during a solar eclipse has re-surfaced in Kalaburagi district on Thursday.

Three children Sanjana (4), Puja Kyamalinga (6) and Cauvery (11) were buried up till the neck during the solar eclipse (from 8.00 A. M. to 11.05 A. M) at Tajsultanpur village in the outskirts of Kalaburagi City.

All the three children are physically challenged, hence, the parents after blindly following a custom, believed their daughters would get relief.

Other reports say that four more children, who were also physically challenged, were buried up till neck in the mud at Ainolli village of Chincholi taluk.

According to the reports, the activists of Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane rescued a girl amidst the rituals.

As soon as the news reached the Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B. Sharath, he sent the Tahasildar to the spot and rescued the child who was then admitted to the District government hospital. A case has been registered against the parents. A similar case had come to light at Ainoli village, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that he has asked police to inquire into the matter. The district administration has decided to take up awareness drives to wipe out such ill practices in the society, he said.

These practices prevailed in the Darga area in Kalaburagi a decade back and were stopped only after strict police vigilance. Although, it did later surface in different areas in Tajsultanpur among different communities.

Head of the Paediatrics Department of Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Sandeeep speaking with Express said that the practice is a blind belief and that it would adversely affect physically challenged children.