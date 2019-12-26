Home States Karnataka

Differently-abled children buried neck-deep in this Karnataka village during solar eclipse

These practices prevailed in the Darga area in Kalaburagi a decade back and were stopped only after strict police vigilance.

Published: 26th December 2019 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.

The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The practice of burying children in mud up till the neck during a solar eclipse has re-surfaced in Kalaburagi district on Thursday.

Three children Sanjana (4), Puja Kyamalinga (6) and Cauvery (11) were buried up till the neck during the solar eclipse (from 8.00 A. M. to 11.05 A. M) at Tajsultanpur village in the outskirts of Kalaburagi City.

All the three children are physically challenged, hence, the parents after blindly following a custom, believed their daughters would get relief. 

Other reports say that four more children, who were also physically challenged, were buried up till neck in the mud at Ainolli village of Chincholi taluk.

IN PICS: Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway

According to the reports, the activists of Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane rescued a girl amidst the rituals.

As soon as the news reached the Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B. Sharath, he sent the Tahasildar to the spot and rescued the child who was then admitted to the District government hospital. A case has been registered against the parents. A similar case had come to light at Ainoli village, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that he has asked police to inquire into the matter. The district administration has decided to take up awareness drives to wipe out such ill practices in the society, he said. 

These practices prevailed in the Darga area in Kalaburagi a decade back and were stopped only after strict police vigilance. Although, it did later surface in different areas in Tajsultanpur among different communities.

Head of the Paediatrics Department of Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Sandeeep speaking with Express said that the practice is a blind belief and that it would adversely affect physically challenged children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane Kalaburagi Kalaburagi child burying
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp