Karnataka

Drought of funds, flood of worries 

Five months after Karnataka faced the wrath of one of the worst floods in its history, relief and rehabilitation work is moving at a snail’s pace.

Published: 26th December 2019 06:19 AM

File photo of a family being rescued by private rafters near Murnad in Kodagu (File Photo | EPS)

By  Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five months after Karnataka faced the wrath of one of the worst floods in its history, relief and rehabilitation work is moving at a snail’s pace.  The State had initially estimated a loss of about Rs 38,000 crore but revised it to Rs 35,000 crore on the Centre’s instructions. The state government has managed to release only Rs 6,057.56 crore for rehabilitation and repair works and Rs 1,799.39 crore in compensation to the flood victims.

Data accessed by The New Indian Express from the revenue department reveals that Rs 1,200 crore released by the Union government after much delay has barely managed to cover a portion of crop loss damage. In all, the state government has released Rs 7,856.95 crore from various departments, including funds received from the Centre. 

The highest funds of Rs 1,732 crore released so far have come from the finance department to the housing department for loss of residential property. The least funds of Rs 289. 50 crore have been issued as flood relief compensation.“Out of the Rs 1,800 crore that the Centre released, Rs 600 crore was Karnataka’s original share under the State Disaster Management Fund.

Thus, central assistance from the National Disaster Management Fund was only Rs 1,200 crore. While that amount is barely enough, we see some hope since the Centre’s order letter says “first instalment”. We are hoping there are more funds,” said an official from the Disaster management department of the Revenue ministry.  

India Matters
