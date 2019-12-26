Elephant tramples morning walker to death in Kanakapura  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagar district on Wednesday. Following the death, the villagers staged a protest against the forest department. The victim is Chetan Kumar, a resident of T Bekuppe in Kanakapura taluk, and an agriculturist.Police said the incident took place around 5.30 am, when Chetan along with two friends went for a walk. When they neared Ankachari Doddi in Narayanapura village, his friends went ahead of him.

Chetan could neither run for safety, nor his screams for help reached his friends on time for them to rescue him. The elephant attacked him from the front and trampled him to death. Chetan died within a few seconds of the attack. On learning about the incident, hundreds of people from surrounding villages rushed to the spot and staged a protest against the forest department.

They said there were deaths in the past too and also crop loss due to the elephant menace. They alleged that the officials had done nothing to prevent the elephants from coming out of Bettahalli forest, adjacent to Bannerghatta forest.Police and forest officials pacified the agitators. The forest officials assured them that the victim’s family will be given compensation and measures taken to avert such incidents.