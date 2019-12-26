Home States Karnataka

Home Minister Bommai shifts tack, says no detention centre in Karnataka

Says Sondekoppa facility is meant for African drug peddlers; govt affidavit in HC gives details of centres  

Published: 26th December 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is now Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai who is backing off, and claiming that the state does not have a detention centre. Bommai says the centre, located in Sondekoppa village, 40km from Bengaluru, is meant to lodge African nationals found guilty of drug peddling. 

READ| National Population Register will serve as database for NRC, oppose it: Arundhati Roy

Interestingly, Additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel has, in his affidavit before the high court, said that migrants will soon be shifted to the permanent detention centre in Sondekoppa. A copy of the affidavit is with TNIE. “I respectfully state that in response to the aforesaid letter dated 19-11-2019, the Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police has furnished the temporary foreign detention centre details in Karnataka, including Bengaluru city, till such time the permanent detention centre becomes operational at Sondekoppa Village, Tavarekere, Bengaluru North. The copy of the 35 temporary detention centres with proper address is produced,” the affidavit states. 

Part of the affidavit submitted to the
HC signed by Rajneesh Goel. 

Interestingly, Bommai had himself announced in the first week of October that the detention centre was being readied, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be implemented in the state. He is now changing tack, “In qualified terms, it is not a detention centre...there is no purpose, per se, to detain someone on the issue of citizenship. I have no information about the facility being operational yet.” 

It must be noted that the state government had submitted to the Centre, locations of the 35 temporary detention centres, and said th at illegal migrants who had been granted bail would be kept in the centres till the one at Sondekoppa was ready. “All the 35 temporary detention centers, including Bengaluru city, will be equipped with basic facilities such as bedrooms, bathrooms, water and electricity, driving water facility, medical facility, food and sufficient police protection as per the requirement in each of the temporary detention centers, till such time they are shifted to permanent detention center at Sondekoppa or they are deported to their country,” the affidavit said. 

The minister claimed he has no information about the centre’s activities. “Please check with the social welfare department. I have no information about it being started. If it is operational, then people should have been there,” he said. However, senior police officials told TNIE that Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has visited the centre recently, and also done a recce on whether it can be operational soon. 
“The date given to us by our seniors is January 1. We are getting everything ready, including the kitchen. A warden has been appointed,” said an official. 

Asked about this, Deputy Chief Minister and social welfare minister Govind Karjol said, “We were entrusted with the responsibility of taking care of people who will be lodged here, irrespective of which country they belong to. The department will provide food, clothes and accommodation and other facilities till they depart. I don’t know anything about what the home minister is saying.” 

However, a social welfare ministry source said that 30 people are likely to be lodged at the centre soon, and they “might be sending the first 10 to 15 from January 1”. A senior advocate said the state government cannot “lie so blatantly”. “There are court documents in which they have submitted under oath, saying that a permanent detention centre is ready to be operational. Now, they can’t say it is only for African drug peddlers. They will have to explain it to court once bail petitions of these people under the Foreign Regional Registration Act come up for hearing,” he said.

When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
