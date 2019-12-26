Home States Karnataka

Illegal homestay business becomes bane for Kali reserve, administration steps in 

District administration has taken the matter seriously and has given a week's time for homestay owners in Uttara Kannada district to submit legal documents, licence and apply for the permission.

Published: 26th December 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

People gather at a view point in Kali Tiger Reserve.

People gather at a view point in Kali Tiger Reserve. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALI: The mushrooming of illegal homestays in and around Dandeli has begun to put pressure on the Kali Tiger Reserve. The numbers of illegal and unlicenced facilities are more than legal homestays.

The district administration has taken the matter seriously and has given a week's time for the homestay owners in Uttara Kannada district to submit the legal documents, licence and apply for the permission to the run the homestay facilities. To make things easier for the owners, the administration will make licencing of homestays online. 

In the last few years, several illegal homestay facilities have come up in Dandeli. Most of these facilities provide accommodation for large numbers of people. A homestay facility has specifications about the numbers of cottages that it can have besides several other conditions. Firing fighting system and CCTV monitoring are among other conditions.

But today most of the homestays are turning into mini resorts with numbers of rooms, tented accommodations and dormitories adding up without any permission. "This happens as there is not monitoring committee here," claimed a homestay owner.  

"Most of the homestays are leased out which is illegal as per the rules. The rules say the owner has to stay in the homestay facility and also interact with the visiting tourists. Most of these rules are not followed.

This makes the legal homestay suffer loss. We had requested the administration to address these issues at the earliest," he added.

Deputy Commissioner Harish Kumar K said that the administration has given a weeks time to homestay owners to register and legalise their properties. "For failing to do the administration will take action against illegal homestay owners. I have already written a letter to Tahsildars to take action against illegal homestay if they fail to get permission in the next one week," he said.

He also pointed the district administration has made rules easy and homestay owners can register online.

Soon the administration will display all legal homestay names and other details on the district administration website, so the tourists can check the website and they opt to stay in legal homestays.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kali Tiger Reserve Illegal homestay Dandeli Dandeli illegal homestay
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp