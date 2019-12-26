Illegal homestay business becomes bane for Kali reserve, administration steps in 

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALI: The mushrooming of illegal homestays in and around Dandeli has begun to put pressure on the Kali Tiger Reserve. The numbers of illegal and unlicenced facilities are more than legal homestays.

The district administration has taken the matter seriously and has given a week's time for the homestay owners in Uttara Kannada district to submit the legal documents, licence and apply for the permission to the run the homestay facilities. To make things easier for the owners, the administration will make licencing of homestays online.

In the last few years, several illegal homestay facilities have come up in Dandeli. Most of these facilities provide accommodation for large numbers of people. A homestay facility has specifications about the numbers of cottages that it can have besides several other conditions. Firing fighting system and CCTV monitoring are among other conditions.

But today most of the homestays are turning into mini resorts with numbers of rooms, tented accommodations and dormitories adding up without any permission. "This happens as there is not monitoring committee here," claimed a homestay owner.

"Most of the homestays are leased out which is illegal as per the rules. The rules say the owner has to stay in the homestay facility and also interact with the visiting tourists. Most of these rules are not followed.

This makes the legal homestay suffer loss. We had requested the administration to address these issues at the earliest," he added.

Deputy Commissioner Harish Kumar K said that the administration has given a weeks time to homestay owners to register and legalise their properties. "For failing to do the administration will take action against illegal homestay owners. I have already written a letter to Tahsildars to take action against illegal homestay if they fail to get permission in the next one week," he said.

He also pointed the district administration has made rules easy and homestay owners can register online.

Soon the administration will display all legal homestay names and other details on the district administration website, so the tourists can check the website and they opt to stay in legal homestays.