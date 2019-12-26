Home States Karnataka

Muslim women join anti-CAA stir in Karnataka

At Kalaburagi, protesters, mostly women, staged a demonstration from Jagat Circle to Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office shouting slogans against the CAA.

Published: 26th December 2019 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru.

Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Anti-CAA protests refused to die down in Karnataka with hundreds of Muslim women taking the centre-stage on Thursday holding protests here and at Shivamogaa and Kalaburagi.

The women staged a protest at Eidgah Grounds in Shivamogga holding the national flag, banners and placards declaring their opposition to CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and NRC (National Register of Citizens).

A similar protest was held in front of the Bengaluru's town hall that was attended by large number of Muslim women.

At Kalaburagi, protesters, mostly women, staged a demonstration from Jagat Circle to Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office shouting slogans against the CAA.

Anti-CAA protests and demonstrations have also been held in Mysuru, Bagalkote and Dharwad, among other places.

Hundreds of protesters had taken part at an agitation in Daharwad, organised by "progressive organisations", which was attended by senior Congress leader and former MP V S Ugrappa.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements so that no untoward incidents take place.

At Mysuru's Town Hall grounds too, thousands of people staged a protest called by several Muslim organisations, amid tight security.

Holding national flags, the protesters demanded the withdrawal of CAA as they said it was anti-democratic.

At Bagalkote, hundreds of protesters staged a march till DC office.

The protest was called by 'Bagalkote Muslim Unity' and other "progressive organisations".

Anti-CAA protests had reached its peak in the state last week, with it turning violent in Mangaluru, resulting in the death of two in police-firing.

The CAA says members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there, would not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The Act says refugees of the six communities would be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of 11 earlier.

 


