Siddaramaiah, HDK responsible for Mangaluru violence: Shobha Karandlaje

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje lambasted former CMs Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy, holding them responsible for the riots in Mangaluru recently. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Karandlaje said that the riots were pre-planned.

Appreciating efforts of the Mangaluru city police, she said that Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy are unnecessarily putting the blame on the state government. ‘’Both the former CMs nurtured organisations like the PFI and KFD during their terms. The Congress government had withdrawn cases registered against 1,600 criminals belonging to PFI, and released them from jail.

When there were disturbances in Mysuru, 45 cases were registered by the police, but Siddaramaiah instructed the police to withdraw the cases. MLA UT Khader’s insensitive statement provoked the criminals further,’’ she said. “The miscreants unleashed violence by covering their faces in Mangaluru. The same people who were allowed to go scot-free by Siddaramaiah,’’ she added.