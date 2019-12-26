Take action in CPI office attack, Siddaramaiah urges govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramiah demanded that the state government take action against miscreants who attacked the Communist Party of India (CPI) head office in Bengaluru. The state headquarters, located in Vyalikaval area near Malleswaram, was vandalised in the wee hours of Wednesday by miscreants, who set fire to six bikes parked in the office premises. At the time of the incident, a family of four, along with a few activists, were inside the office, but fortunately, no one was injured.

Reacting to this, Siddaramaiah said that those who are not able to accept ideological differences were involved in the incident, which shows how frustrated they are. “The state government should take action against these miscreants. I urge Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to arrest them at the earliest,’’ he said.A protest was held by CPI activists in Bengaluru too, where agitators demanded that the government act at the earliest.