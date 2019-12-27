Home States Karnataka

BJP hits out at Congress leader DK Shivakumar for donating land for 114-ft tall Christ statue

On December 25, Shivakumar had laid the foundation at a prayer meet and handed over the title deed for the project.

Published: 27th December 2019 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

D K Shivakumar. (Photo |EPS/Shriram B N)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A row broke out in Karnataka on Friday over senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar sponsoring the construction of a 114-foot statue of Jesus Christ with the ruling BJP terming it as an appeasement policy and the state government seeking a report from authorities on the status of the land earmarked for the project.

According to state Revenue Minister R Ashoka, the land, said to have been purchased for constructing the statue, is not owned by Shivakumar and it is a government 'gomala' land (pasture land for community use).

The proposed 101-foot statue atop a 13-foot pedestal is coming up at Kapalibetta in Harobele village, a predominantly Christian locality in Kanakapura, the assembly constituency of Shivakumar, about 80 km from here.

The office of Shivakumar has said utilising his own funds he had purchased 10 acres of land at Kapalibetta from the government for the trust that is constructing the statue and claimed it would become the tallest monolithic statue of Jesus in the world.

On December 25, Shivakumar had laid the foundation at a prayer meet and handed over the title deed for the project.

Speaking on the ownership of the land Ashoka said "....it is not Shivakumar's property, it is government gomala land, I don't know in what sense he (Shivakumar) has said he has purchased and given it...no one can donate it to anyone. I have sought a report from the District Deputy Commissioner of Ramanagara."

Amid references in the social media to Kapalibetta as "Yesubetta", the Minister said, "For thousands of years it has been known as Kapalibetta, and for no reason we will allow its name to be changed," he said adding the land was given for the sake of development and not to hand over it to others.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar drew flak from several BJP leaders, who termed the project, as an 'appeasement politics' by him to remain in the good books of his party high command.

Coming down heavily on Shivakumar, Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa said Congress leaders who opposed the construction of a temple for Lord Ram, who was born in India, were ready to fund construction of a statue of Jesus.

In a tweet, he mentioned that Jesus Christ was born in the Vatican, instead of Bethlehem.

"To impress their leader, those in the Congress, who opposed the construction of a grand temple dedicated to Lord Ram, born in our holy country, are going to build from their own money a statue of Jesus, who was born in the Vatican, Eshwarappa tweeted.

"Even Siddaramaiah (Congress leader) cannot stop him (Shivakumar) from becoming KPCC President now," he added.

Shivakumar is seen as one among the front runner for the post of KPCC President that was vacated by Dinesh Gundu Rao, considered Siddaramaiah's confidant, after the party's rout in the December 5 assembly bypolls.

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde too took on Shivakumar on the issue and tweeted "Here is the Tihar returned great man who, for the sake of a position, is seeking to please the Italian woman by setting up a huge Jesus statue, thus displaying his gallantry. It won't be a surprise if more slaves within the Congress compete with each other to do appeasement politics."

"The Italian woman gives importance to only those who have converted to Christianity. Congress leaders should, at least now, introspect and reject the mindset of slavery in their party and come out," he said in another tweet.

Another BJP MP from Mysuru, Partap Simha, questioned the motive behind installing the statue and demanded to know whether it was a scheme to convert Vokkaligas of Kanakapura.

In a tweet, he asked Shivakumar whether he had forgotten seers of Mutts like Siddaganga, Suttur and Adichunchanagiri.

"Erecting the statute of Shivakumara swamiji (Siddaganga mutt) would have been like a crown on Kapalibetta- isn't it?".

Reacting to the criticism, Shivakumar said hundreds of Hindu temples have been built in his constituency and he was not doing it for any publicity.

The criticism against him was out of 'jealousy' towards his secular outlook, he said.

"I had promised them (people) two years ago, asking them not do anything on the government land (illegally). On Christmas day I handed over the title deed to them. The Kumaraswamy government had cleared the land and I paid moneyfor it," he said.

He also said Anantkumar Hegde was "unemployed" and hence was making such comments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar Karnataka BJP Christ statue
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp