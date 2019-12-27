Gadag subedar martyred in Uri

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: An Army Subedar from Karamudi village in Gadag, who was posted in the Rampur section of Jammu & Kashmir, was martyred while fighting militants on Wednesday morning. Veeresh Kuratti (48), was serving in the Army for the past 30 years and was about to retire in March. The local administration got a message from the Belagavi division Army office and the same was conveyed to his family. Kuratti is survived by his wife, two children and his mother.

Kuratti hails from Karamudi village near Holealur of Ron taluk which is 65 km from Gadag. He completed his early schooling in Bommanahalli of Hanagal taluk and he studied in Mallapur and Menasagi in Ron. He later studied at the Industrial Training Institute in Gadag and got in the Army.

Ron tahsildar G B Jakkanagoudar said that Army officials were yet to confirm when the soldier’s mortal remains would arrive. “As of now, I have conveyed the message to his family. His mortal remains are expected to reach Bengaluru on Friday morning and they will be brought to village in the evening,” he said.

Shivanand Basri, a childhood friend of Kuratti, said, “It is a shock for all of us. Veeresh was about to retire in three months and he wanted to become a farmer.”

The villagers plan to take out a procession for the martyr. There are talks about bringing his mortal remains in a vehicle from Naragund to his village. However, a final decision will be taken after meeting administration officials and village heads.