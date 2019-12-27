Karnataka government should follow UP model, seize properties of CAA protesters: Minister

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Just like the UP government’s decision to seize properties of CAA-NRC protesters involved in violence, the Karnataka government too should follow a similar plan and collect fines from those responsible for causing damage to public and private property, said Tourism Minister CT Ravi.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru on Tuesday, Ravi said that there is no place for violence in a democracy.

“The Opposition Congress expected arson to happen when the Triple Talaq bill was passed in Parliament. It expected commotion when Article 370 was withdrawn in Jammu and Kashmir. It also expected riots when the Supreme Court pronounced its historic judgement on Ayodhya, but no such thing happened on any of these occasions. That’s why Congress has used CAA to create ruckus. The riots in Mangaluru is no exception,” he said.

The seized properties should be used to compensate for losses, he urged. He went onto say that the way the state government handled the situation in Mangaluru is praiseworthy, praising the timely intervention of the police.

Regarding the Congress’ demand to award compensation to the victims of the police firing in Mangaluru, which the CM BS Yediyurappa withheld on Wednesday, Ravi said that if the deceased were not part of the riots, and the investigation proves it, there is no issue in giving compensation.

However, if the investigation proves otherwise, compensation must not be given.