Karnataka to pay Rs 300 per quintal above MSP for tur

Published: 27th December 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The State government has announced an incentive of Rs 300 per quintal to tur growers over and above the Centre’s minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,800 per quintal for the 2019-2020 season. With this, the tur procurement centres in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar, Raichur, Vijayapura, Koppal, Bagalkot, Belagavi and Ballari districts are expected to start functioning soon.

“The Centre has already announced an MSP of Rs 5,800 that will add up to Rs 6,100 with the incentive announced by the State,”  Joint Director, Agriculture Department, Ritendranath Sugur said.   While the Centre has named National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation and Food Corporation of India as procurement agencies, the State  has selected MARKFED and Tur Development Board.

These four agencies will open procurement centres at hobli level in the afore mentioned districts and will procure a minimum of 5 quintals per acre to a maximum of 10 quintals per farmer. The Agriculture Department has been directed to register the names of farmers at the procurement centres within 20 days from December 24. Later, the produce should be procured for a period of 30 days. Approval has been received to procure  1.82 lakh quintal of tur.

Ritendranath said, “We are waiting for dedicated software to start functioning at procurement centres. To avail the facility, the growers have to get their Aadhaar card which is linked to their bank account to facilitate the Aadhaar enabled payment. After tallying the names with Bhoomi software and UIDAI, the names of farmers intending to sell tur will be registered.”

