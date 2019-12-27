Home States Karnataka

Language labs coming up in colleges to hone English skills

Despite having good academic skills, many graduates from Karnataka fail to clear interviews, mostly due to lack of proper communication skills in English language.

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite having good academic skills, many graduates from Karnataka fail to clear interviews, mostly due to lack of proper communication skills in English language.To help them develop and hone their skills, the Department of Collegiate Education has mooted setting up of ‘language labs’ in all Government First Grade Degree colleges across the state soon.

“Most multinational companies and big businesses demand that their employees communicate in English. Proper communication skills in this language will also help in overcoming geographical barriers. This will be very helpful,” said a department official.The initiative is the brainchild of Education and Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan. The plan aims to help lakhs of students in 412 first grade colleges in
the state.

According to officials, apart from English, the labs will also help students improve their communication skills and prepare them to face job interviews.In some states, the process of establishing of similar language labs has already started. “We are presently seeking the help of local organisations to set up such labs. Along with other infrastructure, the labs will also have computers,” the official said.

The computers will have a new software that will help in training students in English grammar, spoken English, pronunciation skills, speech and construction of sentences among others.The labs will include other foreign languages like Spanish and French depending on how this one is received by students, the official added.

“Most of our students are academically sound, but they often lose out on jobs on account of their poor communication skills in English. Some might say that it is ironic that a knowledge of English is considered mandatory in our country to successfully pursue higher studies. Moreover, to assess a lot of digital work, a working knowledge of English is imperative. This is very important and will go a long way in helping students acquire efficient knowledge of English,” said Siddeshwara R N, principal of Government First Grade College in Mysuru.

SSLC exam duration increased
Bengaluru: Due to the change in the question paper format, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has released a notification, stating that duration of the examination will be to increase for 15 to 20 minutes. V Sumangala, who is director of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, stated that the duration for the first language and core subjects has been increased by 15 minutes each and the duration for third languages has been increased by 30 minutes. Candidates appearing in the exam can get to know more about the exam pattern from http://kseeb.kar.nic.in/ 

Now, students can see answer scripts of SSLC, second PU toppers online
Bengaluru: From now on, students will get to see answer scripts of SSLC and second PU toppers, as the education department has decided to upload them on their website. Minister for primary and secondary education Suresh Kumar conducted a Samvedhana — a phone-in programme for students and teachers recently. One of the requests that the minister received was to upload answers scripts of toppers so that the next year’s batch can learn from them. Following this, he made the announcement on Thursday that the answer scripts of the 2019 exam toppers—both SSLC as well as second PU—will be uploaded on the website of Karnataka State Education Board soon.

