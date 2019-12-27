Language labs coming up in colleges to hone English skills

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite having good academic skills, many graduates from Karnataka fail to clear interviews, mostly due to lack of proper communication skills in English language.To help them develop and hone their skills, the Department of Collegiate Education has mooted setting up of ‘language labs’ in all Government First Grade Degree colleges across the state soon.

“Most multinational companies and big businesses demand that their employees communicate in English. Proper communication skills in this language will also help in overcoming geographical barriers. This will be very helpful,” said a department official.The initiative is the brainchild of Education and Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan. The plan aims to help lakhs of students in 412 first grade colleges in

the state.

According to officials, apart from English, the labs will also help students improve their communication skills and prepare them to face job interviews.In some states, the process of establishing of similar language labs has already started. “We are presently seeking the help of local organisations to set up such labs. Along with other infrastructure, the labs will also have computers,” the official said.

The computers will have a new software that will help in training students in English grammar, spoken English, pronunciation skills, speech and construction of sentences among others.The labs will include other foreign languages like Spanish and French depending on how this one is received by students, the official added.

“Most of our students are academically sound, but they often lose out on jobs on account of their poor communication skills in English. Some might say that it is ironic that a knowledge of English is considered mandatory in our country to successfully pursue higher studies. Moreover, to assess a lot of digital work, a working knowledge of English is imperative. This is very important and will go a long way in helping students acquire efficient knowledge of English,” said Siddeshwara R N, principal of Government First Grade College in Mysuru.

