‘PM should hold all-party meet on CAA’

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Appealing to Congress and JDS leaders to not politicise the issue and provoke people over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), former minister AH Vishwanath suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi call for an all-party meeting of political leaders and chief ministers of all states, to discuss the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Thursday, Vishwanath said the Act is an old issue.”Citizenship was granted earlier to many by former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. In 1971-72, thousands of Bangladeshi refugees were shifted to Sindhanur in Raichur. But now, attempts have been made to create fear among the people over the issue,” he said.

The former minister said Opposition parties are deliberately politicising the issue, calling it an anti-Muslim law. “There is a lack of understanding on the part of citizens about CAA. I appeal to former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy to not create any fear or increase apprehensions among the people,” he said.

“If political parties try to play vote bank politics or create fear among in society, the police should expose this. Following the release of videos by the police, people have seen how miscreants indulged in violence in Mangaluru,” he said.

Vishwanath said that India is a secular country with a diverse culture, and that there is a need to provide a healing touch to the Muslim community. Progressive thinkers, litterateurs, universities and educated people are responsible for spreading awareness on CAA. “They need to create awareness and there is a need for tolerance. We must not leave any space for creating an environment of fear and uncertainty,” he said.