Student devises organic mosquito repellent, wins Kodagu district contest

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Deepthi CJ, a Class 9 student of Jnanaganga School in Kushalnagar, has devised a simple organic invention that could fight dengue-causing mosquitoes. She presented her invention at the district-level Science Congress recently, and will soon represent the district at the state-level science competition.

“Kushalnagar has a high tourist flow that results in excess generation of waste, and turns the town into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The town was also recently affected by floods and there was a grave threat by the dengue virus mosquitoes. So, when the science project came up, I thought I would devise an organic solution to end the menace,” explains Deepthi, adding, “My father Dr Chandrashekar Joshi helped me devise this organic mosquito repellent.”

The mosquito repellent uses abundantly available natural resources. “I used neem, eucalyptus leaves and marigold flowers, and mixed them into a paste with garlic, coconut oil and camphor. The mixture is turned into a mosquito repellent that needs to be burnt, yet has no side-effects.”Deepthi will hold a presentation at a state-level competition on December 27.