UT Khader asks state for clarification on compensation on Mangaluru violence

MANGALURU: Mangaluru MLA UT Khader has sought clarification from the state government over withdrawal of compensation announced by CM BS Yediyurappa for the duo killed during police firing in Mangaluru.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, Khader said that Yediyurappa had announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to each of the deceased persons and after two days, he withdrew the compensation. Now, the state government needs to clarify on whose suggestion the decision to withdraw the amount was made, as this is an insult to the family of deceased persons, he said.

He also said that earlier, during the BJP’s tenure, kin of a victim who died during the police firing in Mulki was awarded with compensation, but now the government is creating so much of confusion. “Such incidents should not occur again. District minister Kota Srinivas Poojary should call for a peace meeting,” he urged.

He also argued that NRC should not be implemented. “According to our Constitution, two-thirds of the states need to agree to the act, but many states are not agreeing with NRC. Hence, it should not be implemented’’ Khader said.

“Chief Minister Yediyurappa needs to aplogise for withdrawal of the compensation amount. Even during the church attack in Mangaluru, they had the same attitude and defended the incident. So we demand judicial enquiry into the case,’’ he said.

When asked about C T Ravi’s statement that the state government should recover money from the vandals to compensate for the damages from the protests, Khader said Ravi is from Chikkmagaluru and it is not neccessary for him to speak about Mangaluru. “There is no need for people from other districts to speak on issues related to Mangaluru,’’ he said.

D’Souza says govt is planning to arrest Khader

MLC Ivan D’Souza has alleged that the government is plotting to arrest MLA U T Khader by foisting false charges against him over his recent statement. He said the police are planning to book Khader under sedition charges. This sort of vengeance politics should be stopped, he said.