Anti-CAA stir: Trinamool Congress delegation meets kin of Mangaluru firing victims

By PTI

MANGALURU: A delegation of Trinamool Congress sent by party chief Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday visited the family members of those killed in the December 19 protests against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act.

Banerjee had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the victims. The delegation, comprising former railway minister Dinesh Dwivedi and Nadimul Haque MP handed over the cheques to the bereaved families.

Dwivedi termed the firing on anti-CAA protests as "condemnable." The TMC delegation is here not with any political motives, but to console the families who had lost their loved ones, he said.

Two persons were killed in a police firing in Mangaluru last Thursday as the protest against the CAA had turned violent, following which the city was brought under curfew and mobile internet service was suspended.